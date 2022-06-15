Instacart renames its subscription service to Instacart+, adds new family shopping features

Instacart announced today that it’s introducing Instacart+, a revamped version of its subscription service previously called Instacart Express. The subscription service costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year and will give customers access to new family shopping features and free delivery on orders over $35. As with Instacart Express, subscribers will also get 5% credit back on all eligible pick up orders, reduced service fees and more with Instacart+.

The company is also introducing “Family Accounts,” which is a way for subscribers to share their subscription with another person in their household for free. Instacart is also launching a new “Family Carts” feature that will allow family members to add their own desired items into a shared cart.

“With today’s launch, we’re making Instacart+ the most cost-effective way for families to buy groceries and essentials with Instacart, delivered in as fast as 30 minutes,” said Daniel Danker, the head of product at Instacart, in a statement. “In addition to free delivery on orders over $35, credit back on pickup, and reduced service fees, subscribers can now share Instacart+ with another person for free, and shop together to make ordering truly effortless.”

In addition, Instacart is expanding its partnership with Chase. Starting today, Chase cardmembers will be eligible to unlock free Instacart+ memberships, with Sapphire Reserve cardmembers able to receive one year free, Sapphire Preferred cardmembers six months free, and Freedom and Slate cardmembers three months free.

Today’s announcement comes a few weeks after Instacart introduced a revamped customer ratings system that is designed to be more informative and fair for shoppers on its platform. The company will now remove a rating if it’s from a customer who consistently rates their shoppers below five stars. Instacart is also going to forgive more ratings for reasons that may be outside of a shopper’s control.