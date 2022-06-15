Cloudflare outage hits Discord, GitLab and other services in India

A Cloudflare outage in the India region that began over an hour ago has caused several services including Discord, online insurer Acko, GitLab and SaaS platform OSlash to face performance issues in the country, users say.

Users also reported issues accessing Shopify, Udemy, Canva and Zerodha, according to DownDetector, a crowdsourced web monitoring tool that tracks outage reports. The CDN provider has identified the issue of the outage and says it is working on implementing a fix. India is the only region where Cloudflare appears to be facing the glitch.

This is a developing story. More to follow…