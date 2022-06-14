Hot off the press: New tickets released for TechCrunch’s Annual Summer Party

It’s hard to believe that we’re already this deep into June. Who the heck pressed the fast-forward button on summer? The days are flying by almost as fast as tickets to TechCrunch’s Annual Summer Party, taking place on June 23 in the heart of the VC world, Menlo Park.

We’ve just released a new batch of passes, but this popular event always sells out. If you want to attend one of Silicon Valley’s most fun and time-honored traditions, you’d best buy your ticket now before these babies disappear.

We’re co-hosting this fabulous, al fresco fete with Mayfield — a global venture capital firm with a people-first philosophy. It has a 50-plus-year history of investing at the inception stage in iconic enterprise, consumer and human and planetary health companies.

Join your startup siblings for an evening of libations, nibbles and easy conversation. It’s a wonderful way to get to know each other better, discover shared interests (a love of pickleball, perhaps) and explore potential business opportunities in a friendly, low-stress environment.

Here are the essential details you need to know:

When: June 23 from 6:00 p.m. PDT – 8:30 p.m. PDT

June 23 from 6:00 p.m. PDT – 8:30 p.m. PDT Where: Mayfield: 2484 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park, California

Mayfield: 2484 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park, California Ticket price: $75

If you want to up your game and get your early-stage startup in front of the many VCs who will be in attendance, consider buying an Early-Stage Startup Exhibitor Package for just $995. Pro tip: The Exhibitor Package includes four tickets to the party. Bring your co-founder and invite a prospective customer or two. But don’t wait — only four spots remain.

Of course, we’ll have great door prizes — like TechCrunch swag and tickets to TechCrunch Disrupt in October. But — and we can’t emphasize this enough — buy your ticket to TechCrunch’s Annual Summer Party now, because when all the tickets are gone, that’s it. You can’t buy them at the door.

Summer’s calling, so come on over and relax, TechCrunch style.

Is your company interested in hosting an interactive lounge at TechCrunch’s Summer Party? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.