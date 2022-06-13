Tomorrow, June 14, is the big day for anyone interested in the latest technology designed to fight climate change. More than 1,000 people will gather for TC Sessions: Climate & The Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals in Berkeley, California to hear, learn from and engage with the leading climate scientists, founders, VCs, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and other visionaries. We can’t wait to see you there!

Buy now and save: Tickets cost more at the door. Buy your pass now and save $100. Bonus content: Your pass also includes access to the online event on June 16.

It’s a full day of content and connection, and we want to highlight just five of the many presentations taking place throughout the day.

1. The Climate Crisis Is Real — The Solutions Should Be, Too: It’s appropriate that the first panel of the first TC Sessions: Climate should begin with climate science. Establishing a shared understanding of the global crisis and what the future holds if we fail to act decisively — and with all due haste — is essential. Dr. Williman Collins, an internationally recognized expert in climate modeling and climate-change science, and Dr. Kari Nadeau, a world-renowned environmental health expert, set the stage for a discussion about pragmatic and realistic ways to mitigate climate change through technology.

2. Bill Gates on How to Deploy Billions in Clean Tech: Gates has made the climate emergency a key focus of his work over recent years. In 2015, he announced a fund dedicated to getting the world to net zero emissions by 2050 and, in that same year, he founded Breakthrough Energy — a network of investment vehicles, nonprofits and philanthropic programs committed to achieving that goal. We’ll hear from Gates about what he thinks are the top priorities in climate technology investment.

3. Powering the Future Through Transformative Tech: This panel from the folks at Extreme Tech Challenge — and straight from the “it takes a global village” file — jumps into the breakthrough tech innovations that are transforming industries to build a radically better world. How can business, government, philanthropy and the startup community come together to create a better tomorrow? Hear from seasoned investors and industry veterans about how technology can not only shape the future, but also where the biggest opportunities lie.

4. Kitchen Consequential: The direct connection between farming animals and climate change inspired Pat Brown, founder, former CEO and now chief visionary officer at Impossible Foods, to develop a better plant-based meat. Thus far, his vision has been a rousing success, with Impossible hitting a $9.5 billion valuation last year. An innovative approach to developing its product has propelled the company into restaurants and homes across the world. Don’t miss Brown as he discusses the present — and future — of fake meat.

5. The Road to Zero-Emissions: In spite of increasingly strict regulations in some states and the rise of electric bikes, scooters, mopeds, buses and cars, emissions from the vast majority of vehicles on roads today still come from tailpipes, and the current technology to build EV batteries is not zero-emission friendly. Lime CEO Wayne Ting and Carol Browner, former director of the White House Office of Energy and Climate Change Policy and administrator of the EPA, will discuss the challenges that remain and the role that innovation, policy and investment can play in greening up transportation.

But wait, check out the event agenda, because there’s so much more — early-stage startups exhibiting their climate tech on the expo floor, the Extreme Tech Challenge Global Finals 2022, with two rounds of pitches before they declare the winner and, as always, world-class networking.

TC Sessions: Climate 2022 takes place tomorrow, June 14 in Berkeley, California (with an online day June 16). Buy your pass today and avoid the price hike at the door tomorrow. We’ll be there to greet you!