Daily Crunch: AI voice platform used in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sells to Spotify for undisclosed sum

June 13, 2022. You know what that means: It’s Monday! Whether the word fills you with dread or delight, Monday is securely attached to not caring about your opinions about itself. May we all be a little more like Monday in that regard.

Meanwhile, we learned from Darrell that WWDC stands for “wow, what dank continuity,” and whether or not that’s factually accurate, it made us guffaw gleefully.

Tomorrow, a chunk of the TechCrunch team will be at our Climate event in Berkeley, California. It’s not too late to get a ticket and join us in person! — Haje and Christine

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

We love a “too weird for parody” story, and even as Alex takes a closer look at how crypto takes a sharp turn toward the inner core of the planet, the Winklevii are touring with their Blink-182 cover band. All the small things, indeed. Cool, cool, cool.

Lucas and Anita talked with Andreessen Horowitz’s GP Sriram Krishnan about how he believes the incentive structures of web3 make the space a natural fit for social networking, in the newest episode of the Chain Reaction podcast.

But wait, we occasionally write about noncrypto stuff, too:

8 steps for building a financial model to calculate your fundraising needs

Every founder needs a data-driven pitch to persuade investors, but how do you ask a stranger to make an eight-figure bet on a company that doesn’t yet exist?

“It can be daunting to even say, ‘I’m looking to raise $20 million,’ out loud and feel like you’ll be taken seriously,” says Blair Silverberg, co-founder and CEO of Hum Capital.

He recommends that founders develop financial models that “project your needs two years in the future and include a 2X margin of safety.”

In a post for TC+, Silverberg shares four data points he uses to determine overall funding requirements, and he details his eight-step process for putting it all together.

“With a believable model, you now have a conversational tool that diminishes bias and focuses the conversation on whether your assumptions are realistic.”

Big Tech Inc.

Lots of news came out of Apple’s WWDC last week, and you all are still clamoring for more. Well, lucky for you, our staff is accommodating. Ivan gives you a look at features Apple created that essentially make others unnecessary, and Darrell focuses on the company’s approach to making all of us healthier. Meanwhile, Natasha reports on a Netherlands competitor agency finding Apple’s payment options for Dutch dating apps are compliant.

As reported last Friday by Manish, Amazon bowing out of going after media rights for the IPL cricket tournament has opened the door for Disney and Viacom18 to enter and go after it instead.

Yahoo!, of which TechCrunch is a part of, appointed a diverse group of new board members from the digital media, private equity and entertainment sectors, most notably, actress and The Honest Company founder Jessica Alba, Amanda reported.

And wait, we have more: