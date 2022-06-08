Google Cloud opens a new region in Texas

Google Cloud today announced the launch of its new cloud region in Dallas, Texas, as it continues to expand its data center footprint around the world. The new region marks the company’s 11th region in North America. Globally, the company now offers 34 regions, all of which feature three zones for additional redundancy.

With this, Google now offers a local region for the expanding tech ecosystem in Texas and, as always, existing Google Cloud users can now offer lower latency access to their users in the region. The company also noted that the Dallas region will offer existing users additional capacity and flexibility to reach users across the U.S.

The new region will offer access to all of the standard Google Cloud products, including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, Persistent Disk, CloudSQL and Cloud Identity.

As of now, Google has three additional regions in the works: Tel Aviv, Israel; Damman, Saudi Arabia, and Doha, Qatar.