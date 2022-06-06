Watch Apple’s WWDC keynote live right here

The official kick off to summer is right around the corner, which can only mean one thing: it’s time to hole up in a dark room and watch Apple talk about the future of its operating ecosystems for a couple of hours. It’s WWDC week with Cupertino (well, mostly on the internet, really), and per usual, things are kicking off with a big keynote Monday June 6 at 10AM PT/1PM ET.

Also per usual (you can set your smartwatch to this stuff), we’ll be following along, bringing you the news as it happens. I wrote a bit about what to expect from the event over here. The long and short of it is:

iOS 16 with an updated lock screen, including new widgets and, perhaps, the preamble to an always-on display

A breakout year for iPadOS 16, with more multitasking and work support

A peek at macOS 13 Mammoth, with some updated settings and apps

An improved battery mode for watchOS

Maaaybe hardware? Could we finally see the M2 chip for Macs and a long-rumored AR/VR headset

Find out the answer to all of this and more by tuning in live at 10AM PT/1PM ET.