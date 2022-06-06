Learn how to reduce your cloud computing carbon footprint at TC Sessions: Climate with Platform.sh

Fred Plais, a TC Sessions: Climate partner, is also the co-founder and CEO of Platform.sh. He’s conducting a breakout session called Reducing Your Cloud Computing Climate Impact. It’s a vital topic since, according to an IDC forecast, adopting cloud computing could reduce carbon emissions to the tune of 1 billion metric tons by 2024.

Clearly, deploying to the cloud is a better choice for the climate, but you can further reduce your emissions by taking a couple of key steps, and Plais will lay them out in his session. You’ll learn more about how the tech community is helping to mitigate climate change and walk away with a simple strategy to reduce your carbon footprint in the cloud.

Plais, a serial entrepreneur, has been building and running digital products and teams since 2000. He’s passionate about startups and about building and managing international teams and impactful projects.

