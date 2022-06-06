Daily Crunch: At WWDC, Apple unveils two new laptops, a new OS, the M2 chip and more

Today is Monday, June 6, 2022, and in case you didn’t know, it is also Apple’s WWDC conference, which is what Haje and our other colleagues are focused on today, so you get me solo. See all the tidbits and trappings by these excellent writers below. Also, Lucas’s and Anita’s newsletter featuring “the arrest heard ’round the crypto world” is one you must check out. Lastly, we give you five reasons you won’t want to miss the TC Sessions: Climate, kicking off next week, so get your ticket today. — Christine

The TechCrunch Top 3

All things Apple : As mentioned, this week our team will be bringing you everything WWDC related, from the live keynote to unveils like the M2 silicon chip to the redesigned MacBook Air to the new name for macOS (Ventura, “Mace Ventura”) and all the new features you can stand. Alrighty then, we even have a special WWDC 2022 page where you can access all the Apple goodness throughout the week.

: As mentioned, this week our team will be bringing you everything WWDC related, from the live keynote to unveils like the M2 silicon chip to the redesigned MacBook Air to the new name for macOS (Ventura, “Mace Ventura”) and all the new features you can stand. Alrighty then, we even have a special WWDC 2022 page where you can access all the Apple goodness throughout the week. Elon Musk is not happy : When we aren’t writing about Apple, we are writing about our favorite billionaire’s journey to purchasing Twitter. Today, Musk’s legal team made an SEC filing that says Musk is not happy that Twitter won’t comply with his data request regarding the number of “spam and fake accounts” the social media giant has, and if he doesn’t get those numbers, he is going to take his toys and go home, figuratively speaking.

: When we aren’t writing about Apple, we are writing about our favorite billionaire’s journey to purchasing Twitter. Today, Musk’s legal team made an SEC filing that says Musk is not happy that Twitter won’t comply with his data request regarding the number of “spam and fake accounts” the social media giant has, and if he doesn’t get those numbers, he is going to take his toys and go home, figuratively speaking. Unicorns may be losing their magic: In this episode of “The Exchange,” Alex debates glut versus jam and why the past 2 years were somewhat of a “unicorn bonanza.”

Startups and VC

There’s not a day that goes by where we don’t hear of a new cybersecurity threat or hack, so it’s no surprise that companies like AppOmni continue to rake in big bucks to help solve the problem — in this case vulnerabilities in SaaS app stacks.

Another company conjuring up some capital is Magical, which is out to prove that robotic process automation isn’t ready for consolidation, and there are still a few rabbits left to pull out of its hat.

Over in software, Alex writes that software startups have some things to be happy about, even in this venture capital slowdown.

Would you like some more? Happy to comply:

Fighting the “copycat” stigma in SaaS: Three tricks that work

In a world where ideas are cheap, it’s not hard to be labeled a “copycat” if your product is even within a country mile of your competitor’s domain, no matter the value you provide.

“It always stings to hear a prospect say, ‘Oh you’re like a cheaper/newer version of [your biggest competitor].’ It stings even more when you know you have a superior product,” writes Sachin Gupta, the CEO and co-founder of HackerEarth.

Drawing from his own experience, Gupta explains three ways founders can set their company and product apart:

Lean into and promote your data.

Double down on your product.

Revisit and reinvent your marketing.

Big Tech Inc.