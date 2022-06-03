Dave Clark, the longtime head of Amazon’s consumer division departs

Amazon today announced that Dave Clark, CEO of the company’s worldwide consumer division, will step down after 23 years in the position. In a note to leadership, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that Clark’s last day in the office will be July 1.

“[W]e still have more work in front of us to get to where we ultimately want to be in our consumer business. To that end, we’re trying to be thoughtful in our plans for Dave’s succession and any changes we make. I expect to be ready with an update for you over the next few weeks,” Jassy wrote in the note, which was shared on the public About Amazon blog this morning. “While change is never easy, I’m optimistic about the plan that the consumer team has built and have confidence that if we stay focused on executing it, we’ll deliver the right experiences for customers and results for the business.”

Clark joined Amazon’s operations pathways program in May 1999. He played an increasingly large impact across the company, starting as an operations manager in Kentucky, growing to a general manger in the Northeast, stepping up to lead worldwide operations, and then eventually leading all of worldwide consumer. He headed teams that designed several generations of fulfillment centers and built out Amazon’s transportation network, among other accomplishments.

It’s unclear why Clark might’ve left so suddenly. In the blog post, Jassy claims that the decision was Clark’s own and that Clark intends to “pursue other opportunities.” Just two years earlier, Clark replaced Jeff Wilke as chief executive of Amazon’s retail business, which encoimpasses the retail website and the growing logistics empire that stocks and deliver items.

“I am a builder at heart — it’s what drive me … As much as I have loved the ride, it is time for me to say goodbye to start a new journey,” Clark said in an internal email that he also published to Twitter. “For some time, I have discussed my intent to transition out of Amazon with my family and other close to me, but I wanted to ensure the teams were setup [sic] for success. I feel confident that time is now.”

I've had an incredible time at Amazon but it’s time for me to build again. It's what drives me. To all I've had the honor of working with: thank you for making it so much fun to come to work every day for 23 years to invent cool, amazing things for customers. Email to team below pic.twitter.com/c8Ao46VvaJ — Dave Clark (@davehclark) June 3, 2022

Perhaps telegraphing the move, Clark and his wife reportedly sold their home in Medina, a Seattle suburb, last fall ahead of a move to Dallas, Texas. Amazon is headquartered in Seattle.