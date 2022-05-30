Partner sessions at TC Sessions: Climate offer knowledge and insight

We’re just about two weeks away from our first foray into climate tech at TC Sessions: Climate & The Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals on June 14 in Berkeley, California — with an online day to follow on June 16. It’s going to be an epic day all around for many reasons — did you know that Bill Gates is one of the featured speakers?

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from and engage with the new wave of climate-tech entrepreneurs, early-stage founders, CEOs, scientists, researchers, engineers and the VCs who fund them.

Pro tip: Yes, TechCrunch editors will interview the leading voices in the fight against climate-change (check out the event agenda), but we’d be doing you a disservice if we didn’t remind you about our partner breakout sessions.

These expert-led, topic-specific partner sessions give you time to lean in, get more answers, discover new opportunities and connect with companies that support early-stage climate-tech startups.

Take a look at this impressive group of partners and what they’ll discuss. They’re ready with knowledge and resources to help you build a successful startup.

Powering the Future Through Transformative Tech

This panel jumps into the breakthrough tech innovations that are transforming industries to build a radically better world. How can business, government, philanthropy and the startup community come together to create a better tomorrow? Hear from these seasoned investors and industry veterans about how technology can not only shape the future, but also where the biggest opportunities lie. Sponsored by XTC.

Speakers:

Jamey Butcher (CEO and president, Chemonics International), Philipp Gruener (global head of Due Diligence, Decisive Capital Management SA), Victoria Slivkoff (executive managing director, Extreme Tech Challenge) and Bill Tai (angel investor; partner emeritus CRV; co-founder, Extreme Tech Challenge)