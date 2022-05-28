The TechCrunch Podcast: Why do people keep giving Adam Neumann money?

Welcome to the second episode of The TechCrunch Podcast, our weekly news show bringing you all the top stories in tech. This week, we sat down with TC writers Natasha Mascarenhas, Anita Ramaswamy and Devin Coldewey to talk about the continued, troubling trend of layoffs in tech; Adam Neumann’s new crypto carbon credit startup (?!); and the one-upmanship among AI image generation technologies happening between OpenAI and Google.

Listen below, and subscribe in iTunes or Spotify to get new episodes delivered weekly on Saturdays!

Articles from the episode:

Other news from the week:

Extras: