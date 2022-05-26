Report: Substack, the highly hyped newsletter platform, has ditched plans for a Series C

Substack, the five-year-old newsletter platform that has aggressively positioned itself as a disruptive force in media, has abandoned efforts to raise a Series C round, the New York Times is reporting today. According to its sources, Substack held discussions with potential investors in recent months about raising $75 million to $100 million at a valuation of between $750 million and $1 billion.

Substack, based in San Francisco, was most recently valued at $650 million by its investors after closing a $65 million Series B round in March of last year led by earlier investor Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). It had earlier raised a $15.3 million Series A round led by a16z in 2019.

Substack originally launched as a way to turn newsletters into a paid subscription business, inviting anyone with an interest to hop on the platform and start writing for however much they want to charge their readers. Writers were — and still are — encouraged to write for free; those who charge a subscription pay 10% of what they collect to Substack, with Stripe, its payment processor, collecting another 3%.

The company later added support for podcasts and just this month, it rolled out its own podcast player, along with new moderation tools, leaderboard categories and more. As CEO Chris Best told TechCrunch several years ago, Substack’s goal has always been to allow its users to create their own “personal media empire.”

Whether the business is capable of generating meaningful revenue despite these bells and whistles is the question investors might have been asking themselves. Substack told investors that it had revenue of about $9 million last year. The company separately told Axios late last year that the top 10 writers on the platform collectively generate $20 million in annual revenue.

The Times notes that Substack is one of many outfits right now facing new headwinds, as investors snap shut their checkbooks amid rising interest rates that have severely dented stock stocks and slowed growth in the U.S. and global economies.

If Substack’s overall fortunes should change, it would be the second, highly hyped consumer company in Andreessen Horowitz’s portfolio to have broadly captured the public’s imagination, then lost momentum.

Clubhouse, the audio-based social network, has, like Substack, gathered the bulk of its funding across numerous rounds led by a16z. As Substack has become a point of fascination form media companies — the Times has published numerous stories about the outfit, as have Vanity Fair and the New Yorker — Clubhouse similarly dominated the headlines for several months during the pandemic thanks in part to appearances on the platform by Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Yet as the worst of Covid has seemingly passed and those once drawn to the service resume socializing in person, Clubhouse has reportedly seen sign-ups plummet.

Andrew Chen, a general partner focused on consumer tech for a16z, led both deals.

Substack has raised $86 million over three rounds of funding, according to PitchBook. In addition to a16z, it is backed by Fifty Years, Y Combinator, and entrepreneur Audrey Gelman, who cofounded The Wing, per Crunchbase data.

We reached out earlier today to Substack for comment. In the meantime, a spokesperson for the company told the New York Times that the change in the company’s fundraising strategy does not impact hiring plans.”My comment is www.substack.com/jobs,” she told the outlet.