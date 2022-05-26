Daily Crunch: In one of the largest tech deals ever struck, Broadcom will buy VMware for $61B

The TechCrunch Top 3

Confirmed : Broadcom made its proposed merging with VMware official, and with it comes a few kids in the way of some acquisitions VMware made along the way. As we noted earlier in the week, we are still not sure the two companies are a match made in heaven. However, while both are still getting the agreements signed, sealed and delivered, we raise our collective glasses in a toast that regulators will bless this union.

: Broadcom made its proposed merging with VMware official, and with it comes a few kids in the way of some acquisitions VMware made along the way. As we noted earlier in the week, we are still not sure the two companies are a match made in heaven. However, while both are still getting the agreements signed, sealed and delivered, we raise our collective glasses in a toast that regulators will bless this union. Gucci, Gucci goo : How do you feed a need for fancier things? Look no further than Oura’s new collaboration with Gucci. The Gucci x Oura Ring is indeed a pretty thing and its charging station is one you’ll want to leave out in view so people can see how fabulous you are, or see that you’re $950 poorer — take your pick.

: How do you feed a need for fancier things? Look no further than Oura’s new collaboration with Gucci. The Gucci x Oura Ring is indeed a pretty thing and its charging station is one you’ll want to leave out in view so people can see how fabulous you are, or see that you’re $950 poorer — take your pick. Perhaps it paid to be slower: The quest to have the fastest delivery may have been the stone in some quick-commerce companies’ tires. Alex discusses how the race to create business models, like dark stores, to get closer to the customer worked for some, but not everyone, prompting even investors to call the industry “overhyped” in some regards.

Startups and VC

What is a reporter to do when they get a pitch from a company that had its name “stolen” by Apple, but it turns out the company failed to register a trademark because they thought it would be pointless? Well, if that reporter is Haje, he grabs it by its cautionary tail and holds it up to the light to see what other startups can learn from the experience. Spoiler: It boils down to “just get a damn trademark, you fools.”

We keep being surprised whenever another company raises money to do asteroid mining, but Aria reports that Y Combinator alum AstroForge thinks it has a fresh take on the trope, raising $13 million to zip up to a floating rock and bring back some sweet, sweet zero-G space minerals.

And a smattering of other goodies for you to snack on this afternoon. Buen provecho!

To fully embrace product-led growth, build a strong product ops team

Product managers transform customer needs and business requirements into services and features that make money, but it’s a limited role.

Even though PMs interact with customers and internal stakeholders from sales, marketing and engineering, they’re rarely empowered to implement best practices, select tools or manage operational aspects of the product pipeline.

That’s changing as more companies carve out roles for product operations, writes Todd Olson, co-founder and CEO of software platform Pendo.

“It’s similar to how sales and marketing ops help their departments,” he says, and “it’s a critical function for any company that wants to make its product the ‘center of the wheel.’”

Big Tech Inc.

There was a lot of “big tech news” today, so let’s jump in and start with a little regulatory and government intervention. Meta is doing us all a favor and rewriting and redesigning its privacy policy so, dare we say, we can understand it. Over at Google, U.K. officials are taking a look under the hood to determine Google’s role in some potential antitrust abuses around adtech. Meanwhile, Twitter agreed to pay a $150 million settlement with U.S. regulators over “allegations that the social media company misrepresented the ‘security and privacy’ of user data over several years.”

Continuing with the Twitter train for a moment, yesterday we brought you the news that former CEO Jack Dorsey left the board, AND news that the company’s stock jumped when Elon Musk said he still has plans to buy Twitter and finance more of the deal himself. Today, investors are not thrilled with Musk and are suing him over what they perceive as manipulation of the stock price in his favor. We’ll keep on this one.

In vroom, vroom news, Luminar nabbed itself a couple of executives from the likes of Apple, Nvidia and Tesla to continue developing its autonomous technology. Joby Aviation is one step closer to its goal of becoming a commercial aerial ridesharing service after receiving certification from the FAA to operate a commercial air-taxi operation.

Do you give up, or are you thirsty for more?