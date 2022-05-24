Waze users can now access Apple Music directly from the navigation app’s audio player

Waze announced today that users can access Apple Music content directly from the app’s built-in Audio Player via a new integration. The integration will make it easier for users to pause, play, and switch between songs while navigating to their destination without having to open the Apple Music app. To take advantage of the integration, users need to open the Waze app, tap the music note icon to select Apple Music as their audio app to then start listening to content directly in Waze.

It’s been over a year since Waze launched its Audio Player to safely deliver music, podcasts, audiobooks, news, and more while guiding drivers to their destinations. Since the launch of the Audio Player, Waze has introduced integrations with several audio partners, including Audible, Deezer, NPR, iHeartRadio, Pandora, YouTube Music and Amazon Music. Waze’s integration with Apple Music comes several years after it launched an integration with Spotify.

“For years, Waze has partnered with audio services to give you the best, safest and most fun driving experience,” Waze said in a blog post about the announcement. “With a direct connection between the apps, you can now access Apple Music content directly from the Waze Audio Player. Enjoy more than 90 million songs, tens of thousands of curated playlists, Apple Music Radio and more while you navigate. We’re thrilled to join forces with Apple Music to bring Apple Music subscribers their tunes while driving with Waze on iPhone.”

Waze says the new integration with Apple Music will allow for a seamless and fun experience for users. The new integration is available to users starting today.