Twitter rebrands its media website to focus on creators with a new ‘Create’ hub

Twitter announced today that it has rebranded its Twitter Media website to “Twitter Create.” The social media giant says the website is a new hub for creators to access resources, product information and tips for getting the most out of Twitter. With this new rebrand, the company says it wants to make it easier for creators to understand how they can use Twitter’s creator products and connect with other creators. As part of the the new change, the @TwitterMedia handle is now @TwitterCreate.

Creators can access resources on the website by industry, including sports, gaming, news, podcasters, writers and more. Twitter says that by breaking down resources by categories, creators will be able to easily find content that is tailored to them. The website also includes guides for creators based on their goal on Twitter, such as earning money, engaging with their audience or further developing their brand.

Notice anything different around here? Twitter Media is now Twitter Create. Same great content, with a brand new look. pic.twitter.com/elwXkijn3s — Twitter Create (@TwitterCreate) May 24, 2022

“Twitter has become so much more than Tweets, which is why we’ve also expanded and enhanced the products area of the site, introducing educational hubs and how-to guides to help you get the most out of all the features and products available to you,” the website reads.

The rebrand comes as Twitter has been looking to roll out new ways for creators to get the most out of the social media platform. The company recently introduced a new tool for creators called the “Creator Dashboard,” which is designed to help creators analyze how they make money on Twitter and how much they’re earning from monetization features, such as Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces. Creators can also use the dashboard to search through their payment history and see information about their upcoming payouts.

Twitter has said it plans to enhance the dashboard in the future and ensure that it becomes a place for creators to find ways to further grow their communities and analyze the money they’re making through the platform.

Last October, the company began rolling out “Twitter for Professionals” for businesses and creators. The new profile setting gives users additional tools to distinguish their profile, quickly promote content through ads and capitalize on Twitter’s future e-commerce efforts. Also in October, Twitter launched a new creator program for Spaces called the Twitter Spaces Spark Program. The program is a three-month accelerator that aims to reward successful Spaces on Twitter with financial, technical and marketing support.

With the launch of these new features and resources, Twitter is looking to support creators on its platform and compete with the monetization opportunities offered by other digital giants, including TikTok and Instagram.