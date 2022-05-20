Look what’s happening online today at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

Welcome to Online Day at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022! Opportunity knocks just as loud online as it does IRL, but this knock can be heard around the world. You’ll find everything listed in the event agenda, but here’s a quick rundown of what’s in store. Plan your day to reap optimal opportunities!

VW’s Path to Become a Global EV and Tech Powerhouse: VW Group CEO Herbert Diess is in a race to transform the automaker into a global leader in software, EV sales and autonomous vehicles. Hear from Diess about the challenges that remain and how VW plans to take the EV crown from Tesla and keep legacy automakers in the rearview mirror.

TechCrunch Mobility Desk Analysis: Get the lowdown on what went down at TC Mobility on days one and two. Hear TC editors offer fresh analysis and see clips from the in-person interviews and presentations.

Speed Networking: Pretty much what it sounds like. A series of random, rapid connections and 3-minute conversations with other attendees based on specific topics. It takes place on CrunchMatch, our AI-powered networking platform.

Startup Pitch Feedback Sessions 1 and 2: Don’t miss 18 innovative early stage startups as they pitch to TC’s own Jeff Taylor and receive invaluable feedback on ways they can improve.

These intrepid startups all exhibited live for 2 days on the TC Sessions: Mobility expo floor, and we recorded the pitch sessions so you’d have a chance to check ’em out. Watch and learn how you can improve your own pitch. Take a gander at the afternoon’s pitch lineup.

