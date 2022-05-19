Uber, Grocery Outlet partner to pilot on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery

Uber is partnering with Grocery Outlet to pilot on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery, the company announced on Thursday. Starting today, users can shop at 72 Grocery Outlet stores in California, Oregon and Washington state via the Uber or Uber Eats app. The new partnership signifies Uber’s push into on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery.

Oskar Hjertonsson, the head of grocery at Uber, said in a statement that the goal of the new partnership is to “provide a reliable and affordable grocery delivery option that works for everyone, no matter your budget. We see our partnership with Grocery Outlet as an opportunity to do just that by delivering customers the brands they like at the Grocery Outlet prices they love, on-demand, right to their door.”

To mark the new partnership, the company is offering pilot customers free delivery on their first order of $30 or more through June 19. Uber One members can get free delivery on all Grocery Outlet orders with a $15 minimum purchase.

Earlier this month, Uber expanded its partnership with Albertsons to include more than 2,000 of the company’s stores nationwide, including Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls and more. The expansion brought nearly 800 new locations to Uber Eats.

Uber initially launched grocery delivery in July 2020 in Latin America and Canada, and has since expanded the service to more than 400 U.S. cities and towns. The company says it’s “uniquely poised” to meet consumers’ desire to get the things they need from grocery stores in an “on-demand fashion.”

Today’s announcement comes as Uber recently unveiled a slew of new features at its global product event earlier this week. The company launched a new “Uber Travel” feature that will help riders book a ride to and from upcoming events, like flights or restaurant reservations, in advance. Uber also announced a new Uber Charter service that allows riders to book party buses, passenger vans and coach buses directly through the Uber app. The company also announced event vouchers, an EV and charging map, new Uber Eats products, new perks for its Uber One membership and more.