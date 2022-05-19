A recent report suggests that moving fully to zero emissions could save California as much as $169 billion in public health benefits, not to mention the positive impact it would have on the environment. Now imagine if we extrapolated that impact to the rest of the U.S. Yet, emissions from the vast majority of vehicles on roads today still come from tailpipes, and the current technology to build EV batteries is not zero-emission friendly. So, is achieving zero emissions even feasible?

This issue alone is just one reason why we’re excited to share this news. Wayne Ting, Lime CEO, and Carol Browner, former director of the White House Office of Energy and Climate Change Policy and administrator of the EPA, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Climate on June 14 at UC Berkeley.

During this session, Browner and Ting will talk about where the U.S. is on the road to zero emissions. They’ll also dig into the challenges that remain and the role that innovation, policy and investment can play to green up transportation.

Wayne Ting has been instrumental in driving Lime toward its mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. Before joining Lime, he spent several years at Uber and previously served as a senior policy advisor on the White House’s National Economic Council.

Currently an advisor at Lime, Carol Browner previously served as assistant to President Barack Obama and as director of the White House Office of Energy and Climate Change Policy. In that role, she oversaw the coordination of environmental, energy, climate, transport and related policies across the U.S. federal government.

