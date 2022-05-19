How was your first day at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022? We hope you’re fully caffeinated and ready to roll because day two is packed with groundbreaking tech, opportunities galore and more top-notch programming. Finish your coffee, peruse the event agenda and plan your day.

We took the liberty of highlighting just some of the presentations you won’t want to miss. Enjoy the adventure!

Ready for a road trip? Audi spin-off Holoride’s got your entertainment needs covered — and you don’t have to wait for full autonomy, either. Its in-car VR system turns every vehicle into a moving theme park — and it rolls out in Audi cars as early as this summer. Nils Wollny, Holoride’s co-founder and CEO, will talk about where technologies — like VR, blockchain, NFTs and cryptocurrency — fit in the automotive space.

Buckle up for a fascinating look at automotive cybersecurity. In 2015, Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek famously hacked and took control of a Jeep Cherokee. Today the duo — undisputed leaders in the cybersecurity industry — hold top security roles at Cruise, the self-driving company backed by GM. They join us onstage to discuss the ever-changing security risks associated with today’s connected cars — and tomorrow’s robotaxis.

Don’t miss the moment when Arrival’s prototype finally, well, arrives. Last year the company announced a partnership with Uber in the U.K. The plan? Design and build an affordable, electric vehicle purpose-built for ride-hailing. This is the first public debut of the prototype before the vehicle (here’s hoping) enters production. Arrival president Avinash Rugoobur will talk about the prototype’s design process and other projects either in the pipeline or right around the corner.

A solid pitch is essential if you want to fund your startup dream. Grab your preferred note-taking device and head over to the TechCrunch Mobility pitch-off. Dozens of the industry’s brightest mobility entrepreneurs will bring the heat and pitch to a live audience — and a panel of expert VCs who will then offer invaluable feedback. Watch. Listen. Learn.

Forget about knights — they’re so sixth century. We’ve got Entrepreneurs of the Roundtable. Well, roundtables. Check out the three we have on tap today.

The future of fleets: While vehicle fleets represent a significant opportunity to achieve scale quickly in green mobility, the customer is different from other commercial and industrial customers. Join Doug Davenport, the founder and executive director of ProspectSV, for a discussion about the needs of institutional customers and how to win in this unique market.

Sustainable mobility in emerging markets: Optimizing people, planet and profit through technology: Join Damilola Olokesusi, the CEO and co-founder of Shuttlers — a tech-driven transportation startup in the highly congested Lagos and Abuja metropolis — for a discussion on long-term transportation sustainability. The focus? How technology can optimize three key pillars — people, planet and profit — to help raise awareness of, and offer solutions to, the shortcomings of transportation technology in emerging markets.

Why you can’t build a new EV in corporate America: Gas-powered cars and motorcycles have been around for more than a hundred years. During that time, auto brands and major corporations have gained a wealth of capital and experience. Talk about an entrenched legacy. But with the major push for electrification, that legacy is a bit of a crutch. Join Richard Meaux, COO of Exro Technologies, to learn and discuss why electrification requires a huge shift in mindset. And that shift has corporate America learning from nimble tech startups working with the latest electrification tech and thinking way beyond “how things have been done.”

