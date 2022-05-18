What to look for on day 1 of TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

Attention Mobility enthusiasts! It’s been 3 long years since our last in-person mobility event, but the day has finally come. Welcome to Day One of TC Sessions: Mobility 2022! Get ready for two days of programming dedicated to taking a deeper dive into the future of transportation and to meet the people who are shaping it.

Mobility’s a rapidly evolving revolution, and we’re thrilled to have the community’s best founders, investors and technologists standing by ready to help you build your startup, expand your portfolio or take your career to the next level.

Here’s a brief taste of today’s events — speakers, interviews and breakout sessions. Visit the TC Sessions: Mobility agenda, plan your day and don’t forget about the world-class networking — we built time for it into the schedule.

Are you an early stage mobility startup looking to better understand current trends in mobility investment? Look no further than the panel How to Land Early-Stage Funding featuring 3 investors on the main stage – Yoon Choi (Partner, Muirwoods Ventures), Mar Hershenson (Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Pear VC) and Gabriel Scheer (Director, Innovation, Mobility & Energy, Elemental Excelerator).

What will it take to execute urban air mobility operations in cities? We’ll sit down with Gary Gysin, president and CEO of Wisk Aero, Cyrus Sigari, co-founder and managing partner at UP.Partners, and Bonny Simi, head of air operations and people at Joby Aviation, about both the challenges and opportunities in the urban air mobility space and what it will take to not just launch in cities, but to actually be of value to residents.

Love vehicle debuts? Join Jesse Levinson (Co-founder & CTO, Zoox) for a Vehicle Spotlight.

If autonomous vehicles drive you wild, don’t miss the conversation with Laura Major (CTO, Motional) and Oliver Cameron (VP, Product, Cruise) as they discuss turning an AV innovation into a product and the technical and deployment challenges to creating a product people can and will want to use.

Looking for something interactive and topic focused? Make time to join one of the many roundtable discussions we’ll have taking place throughout the day. These smaller, intimate sessions are designed to allow industry experts and attendees the time and forum to get to the heart of various topics across the mobility spectrum.

We haven’t even touched on the TC Sessions: Mobility Pitch-off and the early stage startups you’ll find on our expo floor. You don’t want to miss out on what the future of mobility holds. The next great unicorn might be out there waiting to be found.

As with all of our sessions events, we also have some fantastic breakout sessions. Three sessions are spread out throughout a jam packed day 1; How Pony.ai Navigates Diverse Traffic Scenarios and Inclement Weather Globally with Shuyang Cheng (Tech Lead Manager, Perception, Pony.ai) and Yimeng Zhang (VP of Engineering & U.S. Site Lead, Pony.ai), Data: Your Key to Successful Autonomous Mobility with Wilson Pang (Chief Technology Officer, Appen) and Rachel Kellam (Product Manager, Appen) and A New Sensing Paradigm: How GPR Uses Subterranean Maps to Enable Automated Driving in Any Condition with Tarik Bolat CEO and Cofounder, GPR).

There you have it folks — just a smattering of the fascinating interviews, breakout sessions and discussions taking place on Day One. Don’t forget to explore the outstanding early-stage startups exhibiting in the expo. Connect, converse and collaborate at TC Sessions: Mobility!

