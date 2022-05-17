Hinge’s latest feature aims to help users spark conversations about self-care

Dating app Hinge is introducing a new “Self-Care Prompts” feature that is designed to inspire initial conversations between matches about self-care priorities. Hinge’s in-app prompts are conversation starters that users answer as part of their profiles and are displayed to potential matches. The prompts are designed to allow users to showcase their personality instead of having a generic bio. With this latest launch, users can now select up to three new self-care prompts to spark conversations about mental health awareness.

There are 15 new self-care prompts that users can answer and add to their profiles. The prompts include “My last journal entry was about…,” “The last I cried happy tears was…,” “My friends ask me for advice about…,” “To me, relaxation is…,” “I feel most supported when…,” “A boundary of mine is…,” “When I need advice, I go to…,” “I hype myself up by…,” “My cry-in-the-car song is…,” “My self-care routine is…,” “I wind down by…,” “Therapy recently taught me…,” “My therapist would say I…,” “My happy place is…” and “I get myself out of a funk by…”

Hinge says it hopes these prompts will make it easier for users to share their wellness journey early on in conversations. The company says it found that 97% of Hinge users want to date someone who actively takes care of their mental health, but only 9% feel comfortable bringing up therapy on a first date.

“Talking about mental health has gone from an “oh no” to a must-have in modern dating,” Hinge’s director of relationship science, Logan Ury, said in a statement. “People have been working on themselves and want to be with someone who’s done the same. By adding Self-Care Prompts, Hinge is helping singles show that they prioritize their mental health, and are ready to connect in a deeper, more authentic way.”

The new self-care prompts join the existing prompt packs on Hinge, including, “About Me,” “Story Time,” “Let’s Chat About” and “Voice First.” Hinge’s “Voice First” feature, which rolled out last fall, went viral on TikTok as users shared their experiences with the feature. Voice Prompts allow users to answer a prompt through a 30-second voice recording, which allows for some funny stories to be shared in a more personal way.