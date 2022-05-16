Netflix subscribers may be getting a live streaming option for unscripted shows and stand-up specials

Netflix reportedly has plans to roll out live streaming– a capability that could bring an entirely new value for the streamer as it experiences a major slump in subscriber growth. This is in the early stages of development, however, it will apparently launch for its many unscripted shows and stand-specials.

Deadline first broke the news and shared that there is no timeline for when live streaming will come to the service since it is still early days. According to sources, a small team within the company is in the preliminary stages of developing the product.

We don’t know much else about the upcoming feature, and Netflix hasn’t yet responded to TechCrunch’s request for comment.

Disney+ was the latest of Netflix’s rivals to test live streams. The streaming service aired its first-ever live stream in February, testing a live showing of the Academy Awards nominations. It also became the new home of “Dancing With the Stars,” the celebrity dance competition series set to debut later this year as a live series on the platform.

From mobile games to an ad-supported tier, Netflix has explored new offerings in recent months. If Netflix were to explore live streaming, it means the platform could use live voting for competition series such as “Dance 100” and reality TV programs like “The Circle.” Netflix also had its reunion special for season five of “Selling Sunset,” which would be another opportunity for a live showing.

Additionally, if Netflix Is a Joke festival decides to come back this year, the live comedy event could potentially air stand-up performances by Dave Chappelle, Larry David, and Pete Davidson, among other big names.

The biggest question is whether live streaming could be rolled out for sports, however, there has been no evidence of that ever happening.