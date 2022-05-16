European startup studio eFounders launches a web3 vertical

While last week was without a doubt the worst week for crypto asset performance in a very long time, it doesn’t seem to be stopping eFounders. The software-as-a-service startup studio is announcing that it is launching a new sub-studio called 3founders.

As the name suggests, 3founders is focused on ‘web3’ startups, such as blockchain-related projects, NFT-enabled startups and crypto-friendly businesses. With this move, the eFounders team is betting that web3 isn’t just a fad or a buzzword. This isn’t the first time eFounders creates a separate sub-studio. Last year, eFounders also launched Logic Founders, a fintech-focused studio headed by Camille Tyan.

This also isn’t the first time eFounders launches a crypto startup. The studio has built a crypto wallet for SMBs, which later became Multis.

If you’re not familiar with eFounders, the startup studio comes up with ideas for new startups, teams up with two co-founders and help with the product-market fit phase in exchange for a stake in the startup.

Some portfolio companies include Aircall, Spendesk and Front. Overall, eFounders has launched 33 companies. They generate $170 million in annual recurring revenue and employ 2,000 people when you combine them all.

As for 3founders, the sub-studio will soon have its own team and its own portfolio of startups. But for now, there’s not much to see. eFounders co-founder Thibaud Elziere will be the interim head of studio and Salesmachine co-founder Florent Quinti will be the first 3founders employee.

3founders’ first startup will be Cohort. Co-founded by CEO Séraphie de Tracy and CTO Nathan Barraillé, this new startup will let brands and organizations offer NFTs to their most loyal community members.

With these tokens, customers will be able to access exclusive experiences. It reminds me of what OurSong or Royal have been trying to do with music artists.

“We are currently working on several web3 ideas and aim to launch more startups rapidly,” Florent Quinti said in a statement. “We’re looking at reinventing the CRM in a native web3 world and we are also exploring developer tools to allow web2 companies to integrate web3 experiences in their products without compromising on the user experience.”

In other words, we’ll keep an eye on 3founders’ projects as it’s going to be interesting to see whether 3founders can build a track record that looks like eFounders’ track record.