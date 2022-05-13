How close are we to understanding what’s going on?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week we recorded live, which is always good fun, meaning that we took some questions from the audience. If you want that version of the show, we have a YouTube archive of it here.
For those of you more into audio, we have you covered here. Natasha, Alex, and Grace teamed up with Julio and Yashad to host the shindig, allowing us to cover the following:
- The end of iPod, a time to reflect on technology trends.
- The exit of a Modern Fertility co-founder, and the MARA round bringing more money to Africa’s fintech scene.
- From there it was onto the Terra crash, Coinbase’s earnings, and the general sentiment shift in the crypto scene.
- Next up was Tiger and the downturn in startup valuations.
- And we closed on some personal notes.
All told we had a blast. Mary Ann is back with us next week! Chat soon!
Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.