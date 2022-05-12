Watch the latest TechCrunch Live here: Raising monster rounds for self-driving mobility startups

TechCrunch Live records, well, live every Wednesday at noon Pacific, and it’s a great time. The events are free, and is available to watch on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. However, if you want to meet other attendees or apply for Pitch Practice, you have to watch on Hopin. Here’s the upcoming events and past events.

Yesterday’s TechCrunch Live featured the Raquel Urtasun, the CEO of Waabi, and the company’s Series A lead investor Sven Strohband from Khosla Ventures. Urtasun founded Waabi in 2021 after spending nearly three years as Uber’s R&D head of Advanced Technology Group (ATG). Waabi’s mission is to develop the an AI-first approach to speed up the commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles, starting with long-haul trucks. To do so, her company raised a $83.5 million Series A with Khosha Venture’s Sven Strohband leading the round.

