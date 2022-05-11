Less than 7 Days until TC Sessions: Mobility

We’re less than seven days away from TC Sessions: Mobility 2022, our first in-person mobility event since 2019. The event takes place on May 18-19 in San Mateo, California with online analyst commentary on May 20. It’s the must-see mobility event of the year, and you have until Monday, May 15, to save $200 on a General Admission pass.

Here’s a quick reminder of what goes on and why you don’t want to miss out. The FOMO is real. You’ll hear and learn from mobility’s leading founders, CEOs, VCs and policymakers as TechCrunch editors shove the hype aside to ask tough, thought-provoking questions during one-on-one interviews, panel discussions and fireside chats.

You’ll walk away with a deeper understanding of trends and market influences that can help you position your business for success. Here’s what serial entrepreneur Parug Demircioglu, CEO at Invemo and a partner at Nito Bikes, told us about his experience.

“We were planning to launch Nito Bikes in the U.S., and the conference was an excellent opportunity to gain a solid grasp of the micromobility space. We heard from industry experts, learned about current and future trends and checked out the competition. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”

Don’t skip the smaller, topic-focused roundtable discussions. They let you really dig into a subject, connect with other founders and expand your network. You can find the entire agenda here.

What’s better than watching amazing speakers onstage? How about checking out the latest and greatest in early-stage mobility startups. We’re expecting more than 50 startups in our expo hall, which means opportunities galore to get your hands on the newest in transportation tech. All work and no play? Not a chance.

So you’re inspired by what you’re seeing onstage and in our expo area, and you want to take that next step to finding your next investor or co-founder, but you’re not sure what to do next. We’ve got that covered. Take it from 2019 TC Sessions: Mobility attendee Karin Maake, senior director of communications at FlashParking:

“TC Sessions Mobility offers several big benefits. First, networking opportunities that result in concrete partnerships. Second, the chance to learn the latest trends and how mobility will evolve. Third, the opportunity for unknown startups to connect with other mobility companies and build brand awareness.”

We have networking opportunities aplenty, whether it be on the expo floor, at one of our intimate, topic-driven roundtable sessions with industry leaders, or on our AI-powered CrunchMatch platform. It’s a smart, targeted and efficient way to meet the right people — in person and/or online — and maximize your time.

Can’t make it in person, but want to soak up all the great content and networking? We’ve got that covered with our Online Only ticket offering. Enjoy recorded content on May 20 and meet fellow attendees on CrunchMatch.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 takes place in person on May 18-19 in San Mateo, California, followed by an online event on May 20. Buy your pass before May 15 and you’ll save $200. Now, get ready to connect with the influential people who can help you drive your business forward.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.