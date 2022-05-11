Google is opening its second physical store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

At Google’s I/O developer conference, the company announced that it’s opening its second physical store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The company says the new store is the first of its “neighborhood stores” and will offer shoppers a similar hands-on experience to its first-ever physical retail store, which opened in Chelsea, Manhattan last year. The new Williamsburg store is located at 134 N 6th Street and will open to the public on June 16th.

Customers can visit the store to try out Google’s hardware products, such as the Pixel 6 Pro or Nest Audio. The store includes an area with couches so shoppers can imagine what it would be like to use specific Google products at home. The area will also be used to host local events and workshops.

As with Google’s flagship store, customers can also find products at the “Grab & Go” wall or pick up a pre-order that they placed online. There’s also a “Here to Help” desk that customers can visit to get support for things like Pixel phone repairs directly from Google experts.

The store will also feature interactive displays that are designed to showcase how Google’s hardware and services work together. For example, you can explore Google Fi phone plans and discover which Pixel color you prefer.

In addition, the store features an installation by Brooklyn-based artist Olalekan Jeyifous, whose art explores the relationships between architecture, community and the environment. Google will use its Williamsburg store to host local events that celebrate Brooklyn, such as guided walks where users can try out Pixel camera features.

Although Google has explored storefronts for a while now and experimented with pop-ups, the company seems to be getting serious about its branded retail experiences with this second location. The retail locations also seem to be part of a bigger hardware push for the company.