Kimoa, the sustainable lifestyle brand created by two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso, is launching an electric bike during the Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2022.

It’s not uncommon for F1 drivers to endorse products from sponsors, but this might be the first e-bike introduced by one.

The Kimoa E-Bike is made-to-measure for each rider, due to its custom 3D-printed carbon fiber frame, which is built by Arevo, an additive manufacturing company. In 2020, Arevo launched its own 3D-printed e-bike company, Superstrata.

Arevo’s lineup of 3D-printed bikes grants customers a bespoke fit that takes into account the rider’s height, leg length, arm length and riding position preference, allowing for up to 500,000 combinations, according to Kimoa.

Aside from being lightweight, the frame has a smooth look and feel to it. That’s also due to Arevo’s method for 3D printing.

“Unlike other carbon fiber bikes whose frames are glued and bolted together using dozens of individual parts and fabricated from previous-generation thermoset composite materials, the Kimoa bike frame is constructed without joints or glue for seamless strength,” said Kimoa in a statement. “Its next-generation thermoplastic materials make it extremely impact resistant, remarkably lightweight, and most importantly – incredibly sustainable.”

Kimoa’s e-bike has up to 55 miles of range and can be fully charged in two hours, the company said.

For those who want to customize their ride further, the bike comes in road, gravel, commuting and cruising styles, as well as a choice between metal or carbon fiber wheel materials, as well as finishes of black, white, fluorescent yellow and turquoise.

Alonso’s bike will be sold online or in-store at SimplyEV and Simply Mac locations across the U.S. for $3,999.