Fisker reveals all-electric luxury GT sports car

Fisker Inc. revealed Wednesday a glimpse of the fully electric luxury GT sports car it plans to add as the third model to its fledgling lineup.

The Project Ronin concept, code-named after the 1998 stunt-heavy action-thriller starring Robert De Niro, is a long-range, four-passenger grand tourer with plenty of luggage room, according to the company. A shadowy teaser image shows a low-slung, curvy silhouette with a long hood.

“The aim is to achieve the world’s longest range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance,” CEO Henrik Fisker said in a statement. “Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain, and software capabilities.”

The automaker did not provide any further details on Project Ronin, which is slated to be the company’s third production vehicle, including salient info such as its performance, price, range, or release date. The company said the car is intended to signal the brand’s “return to its luxury design roots” after launching its first two nameplates as affordable EVs set to compete with mainstream models.

Henrik Fisker designed the BMW Z8 and several Aston Martin models before launching Fisker Automotive in 2007, which went bankrupt in 2004. Fisker Inc., a new and separate company, was formed by the carmaker in 2016, and the startup went public in a SPAC deal in 2020.

The automaker also said on Wednesday it had received more than 40,000 reservations for its first-ever EV, the $37,499 Ocean SUV, which is on track to begin production in November. Fisker announced last November that it’s making a modified version of the battery-electric utility vehicle for Pope Francis. Sketches at the time revealed a glass-enclosed cupola.

A second model, the $29,900, five-passenger Pear electric crossover, opened for reservations in February. Pear, which Fisker says stands for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution,” will be developed with Foxconn, the Taiwanese Apple Inc. supplier turned EV maker.