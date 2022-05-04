Ok, this one is for the crypto-curious An Equity x Chain Reaction crossover edition

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex asked: What do the crypto-curious need to know to be more savvy about the space? Better than our question, though, was our company: we brought on Anita Ramaswamy and Lucas Matney, the minds behind TechCrunch’s newest podcast Chain Reaction. The crypto-focused pod launched a few weeks ago and already has a lot of folks’ attention. We highly recommend a listen, and maybe start with the one that will glow up your retirement savings strategy.

Back to today, though, us four chatted through some of the largest questions that entrants into crypto may be thinking about, including untangling web3’s complex jargon around decentralization to examine whether it really is different from what other tech companies are already doing. We also took a reporter’s notebook lens to crypto coverage, asking if journalists need to be investors in order to report and understanding just how hard conflicts of interests can be to extract. Super light topics, you know us!

Thanks again to our favorite duo for joining us and don’t forget that Equity is very present on Twitter these days, so follow us there for other mid-week musings.

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.