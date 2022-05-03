This founder is dedicated to making a mobile game without giving in to intrusive ads

Thor Fridriksson is, as Jordan calls him, the kind of mobile gaming. With mega-viral games like Trivia Royale and QuizUp, he knows the secret sauce to make a popular game, but the code he hasn’t cracked is how to make a super lucrative game. Thor joined us on Found Live to talk about the pitfalls of ads on mobile games, why the experience of playing will always be his number one priority, and what he has cooking with his next company Rocky Road Inc.

