Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Climate

On stage, you’ll hear from influential leaders in the space, including former EPA administrator Carol Browner, Impossible Foods founder Pat Brown, Berkeley Lab’s director of Climate & Ecosystem Sciences, William Collins, Lime CEO Wayne Ting, and a mystery guest you won’t want to miss. Off stage, you’ll have the chance to meet many of the founders, scientists and engineers that are building the next generation of climate startups.

It’s Our Climate Crisis, You’re Just Solving for It

with William Collins (UC Berkeley) and speaker to be announced

Let’s talk hot air. This level-setting panel will explore climate tech hype, hope and reality, as the sector scours the Earth for solutions and the powers that be (politicians) stubbornly cling to the outdated, fossil-fueled tech that got us in this mess in the first place.

Ground Floor Green: Early Stage Climate VC

with Christian Garcia (Breakthrough Energy Ventures), Kiersten Stead, (DCVC) and Pae Wu (SOSV)

Climate tech is a hot area for investment once again, but the money going in this time around is a lot smarter on the subject than it has been in the past. Balancing hope and hype is still a major challenge, however, especially at the earliest stages, and we’ll dive into how the best and the brightest on the investment side are picking their winners.

Opening Remarks & Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals: Pitch Session #1

with Young Sohn (Extreme Tech Challenge)

Extreme Tech Challenge Co-Founder, Young Sohn, introduces the Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals. Young will share the mission of the organization and how the fifth wave of technology evolution we are in now represents a massive opportunity for founders and investors. Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) Category and Special Award Winners to pitch their innovative startups with the potential to radically improve the world.

Kitchen Consequential

with Pat Brown (Impossible Foods)

Patrick Brown founded Impossible Foods back in 2011, with the goal of offering customers an ethical and environmental responsible alternative to meat. An innovative approach to developing its product has propelled the company into restaurants and homes across the world. Brown, who recently transitioned from CEO to Chief Innovation Office, will discuss the the present – and future – of fake meat.

The Road to Zero-Emissions

with Carol Browner (former EPA Administrator) and Wayne Ting (Lime)

In spite of increasingly strict regulations in some states and the rise of electric bikes, scooters, mopeds, buses and cars, the vast majority of vehicles on roads today have tailpipe emissions. Lime CEO Wayne Ting and Carol Browner, former director of the White House Office of Energy and Climate Change Policy and administrator of the EPA, will talk about where the U.S. is on the road to zero-emissions. The pair will dig into the challenges the remain and the role that innovation, policy and investment can play in greening up transportation.

Our Reliance on Docile Fuels

with Carlos Araque (Quaise), Caroline Cochran (Oklo), and Suleman Khan (Swell)

The world is going electric, but the energy has to come from somewhere. As we are reducing our reliance on oil, coal and natural gas, this panel takes a look at what else we’ve got going for us to keep our cars rolling, our laundry spinning, and our factories doing whatever factories do.

Powering the Future Through Transformative Tech

with Jamey Butcher (Chemonics International), Elie Chamat (Decisive Capital Management), and Bill Tai (Extreme Tech Challenge)

This panel jumps into the breakthrough tech innovations that are transforming industries to build a radically better world. How can business, government, philanthropy, and the startup community come together to create a better tomorrow? Hear from these seasoned investors and industry veterans about how technology can not only shape the future, but also where the biggest opportunities lie.

Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals: Pitch Session #2 & Winner Announcement

Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) Category and Special Award Winners to pitch their innovative startups with the potential to radically improve the world.

How Corporations Can Be Better Citizens

with Amy Burr (JetBlue Ventures), Kentaro Kawamori (Persefoni), and Mark Kroese (Microsoft)

As corporations become more and more powerful, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) encompasses a breadth of programs on how they can take a leadership role in society. On this panel, we discuss how corporations can flex their muscles for good across financial, economic, societal and environmental issues.

Wasting Away

with Matanya Horowitz (AmpRobotics), Megan O’Connor (Nth Cycle), and Miranda Wang (Novoloop)

Recycling has been an environmental buzzword for decades, but the reality of reusing waste products hasn’t always lived up to its potential. A trio of startups on the cutting edge of the industry will discuss recent breakthroughs and what the future looks like for recycling, from sorting robots to ocean plastics and batteries.

