How to failwhale the blockchain

- Thankfully we did not start this episode by talking about Elon Musk and Twitter! You are welcome!
- Instead we started with bleak Chinese economic news, that segued into falling venture capital totals for a key startup sector in that country. It turns out that a massive regulatory crackdown will have in-market impacts!
- From there it was time to chat Yuga Labs and its recent minting chaos. Bloomberg has more.
- Then it was time to chat neobanks, in particular the recent rounds from Open ($50 million) and Cogni ($23 million).
This is not a live show week, so Equity will simply come out on Friday as usual. That said, we do have a Twitter space scheduled for today with our own Kirsten Korosec, so follow us on Twitter and we will see you there.
