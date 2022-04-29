Does it smell like teen spirit, or teen bankruptcy?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This was a live week! Which meant that Mary Ann Azevedo was on the mic with Alex Wilhelm, and Grace Mendenhall, our ever-trusty producer, helped us power through. A big shoutout to Dennis, Julio, and Yashad for getting all the tech working well.
Right, what did we dive into during our live taping? A lot!
- The latest from the Elon Musk-Twitter saga, including the social media company’s earnings and how it is somewhat sensitive to market sentiment; Musk won’t have infinite room with which to maneuver once he owns Twitter.
- For rounds of the week, Mary Ann chatted through the recent Umaro raise — who doesn’t love talking about bacon? — and Alex picked the latest from the self-driving front.
- From there it was time to talk layoffs at Robinhood and other companies, focused around how some companies that did well in the pandemic are now suffering from what could be described as at least a hangover.
- And we closed with notes on Copper and Step and the ethics of teens investing in crypto. Which led us to question putting crypto in your 401k. Views vary!
Equity is back Monday! Chat then!
