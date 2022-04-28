How to see who viewed your TikTok profile

What do LinkedIn and TikTok have in common? In some cases, now you can see who viewed your profile in the last thirty days (also, LinkedIn is working on a TikTok-like video feed, but… we don’t need to get into that right now.)

This feature is rolling out to many users, but TikTok has not yet confirmed to TechCrunch whether TikTok profile views is testing or rolling out more broadly. Already though, TikTok’s support page has information about how to toggle profile views on or off. The support page also adds that the feature is only available to users who are above the age of 16 who have fewer than 5,000 followers. Perhaps that’s because if you’re too popular on TikTok, seeing a long list of all the people looking at your profile might be… a lot. Or it could be for those users’ own protection (imagine seeing that Charli D’Amelio somehow ended up on your profile?).

If you have the feature, you’ll see an eye icon in the top right corner when you look at your own profile. If you click on it, you’ll see who viewed your profile in the last thirty days. Only you can see who viewed your profile, but if you turn on the feature, then you’re also consenting to let other people see that you’ve viewed their profile.

Thankfully, you have to manually opt-in to TikTok profile views — it’s not automatic, so don’t worry if you looked at your ex’s profile yesterday. They won’t know unless you turned the feature on already. You can also turn the feature on or off at any time.

Once you’re on the page where you can see who viewed your profile, you can turn profile views off by clicking the settings wheel in the upper right corner. Then, a toggle to turn the feature on or off will appear. You can also access these settings by navigating to the 3-line menu icon in your settings, then selecting Settings and Privacy > Privacy > Profile views > Profile view history.

TikTok profile views was spotted in the app’s code by reverse engineers as early as January.