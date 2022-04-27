Yes, we’re talking about Elon

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha was out due to a family matter, so Alex and Amanda came together to chat through the larger Elon Musk-Twitter saga.

Yes, the TechCrunch crew got together on Tuesday for a very long, fun, and relaxed Twitter Space when the news broke. However, instead of going back through all that audio to just pull out the key bits, we decided to focus ourselves down to the core elements of that team chat and produce something a bit tighter.

Here’s our question set:

How much of an active participant will Elon really be?

What does the deal mean for Twitter employees?

What impact will the sale have on security, and algorithmic transparency?

The free speech question

What does the transaction mean for users?

In case you need more, our coverage of locked code changes is here, more on the privacy question here, and our larger tick-tock can be read here.

