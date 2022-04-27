Win the TC Sessions: Mobility student pitch-off for a free ride to Disrupt

Have you heard about this fantastic opportunity for university-level, student-led mobility startups determined to transform transportation and redefine what it means to be mobile? Buy a student pass to TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 — on May 18-20 in San Mateo, California — and you’re eligible to apply to the TechCrunch Student Pitch Competition.

TechCrunch wants to invite the best student-led mobility startups to TC Disrupt 2022, our three-day flagship event on October 18-20. To that end, the pitch competition winners — we’ll select two — will each receive a free pass to Disrupt and a three-night stay in a San Francisco hotel.

The application process is simple, but it’s time-sensitive. TC Sessions: Mobility is coming up fast, and this is no time to procrastinate. Here’s what you need to know to apply.

Buy a student pass to TC Sessions: Mobility 2022. Moments later, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a link to the student pitch competition application. Record a 60-second video of your pitch, answer a few questions about your startup and submit your video.

You must submit your pitch video and application no later than May 4. TechCrunch will review all submitted video pitches and notify the two winners on May 10.

What else can you expect at TC Sessions: Mobility? TechCrunch editors will interview visionary founders, expert technologists, gutsy investors and crucial policymakers in areas like automotive, AV development, aviation, EV infrastructure, regulatory issues, VC trends and more.

Visit the huge exhibition area and meet the founders and engineers behind standout early-stage startups to get an up-close or even a hands-on encounter with their tech. Founders, investors, engineers, students and tech enthusiasts alike can experience the future of mobility in our outdoor playground featuring plenty of demos, test drives and exhibits. Expect to see the latest tech in e-scooters, e-bikes, autonomous vehicle technology and electrification.

Expand your network using our AI-powered networking platform, CrunchMatch. It makes connecting with the people who align with your business goals quick and painless. Line up live or online meetings with founders, pitch investors, connect with hiring managers or meet up with other students. CrunchMatch is a smart, targeted and efficient way to maximize your time.

Buy a student pass to TC Sessions: Mobility, apply to the TechCrunch 2022 Student Pitch Competition by May 4, and you might win a free pass to Disrupt 2022 and a three-night hotel stay in San Francisco.

