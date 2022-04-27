Daily Crunch: US dangles reward up to $10M for info on 6 elite Russian military hackers

The TechCrunch Top 3

Gov wants to make the worm squirm : In what reads like a plot Jack Bauer would be proud of, the U.S. government has stepped up its hunt for six Russian intelligence officers, best known as the state-backed hacking group dubbed “Sandworm.” It’s offering a $10 million bounty for information that identifies or locates its members. If you’ve got 1337 doxxing skillz, here’s your chance to actually do some good. Go on. Удачи.

: In what reads like a plot Jack Bauer would be proud of, the U.S. government has stepped up its hunt for six Russian intelligence officers, best known as the state-backed hacking group dubbed “Sandworm.” It’s offering a $10 million bounty for information that identifies or locates its members. If you’ve got 1337 doxxing skillz, here’s your chance to actually do some good. Go on. Удачи. Nervous as a service : After a lengthy period of experimentation, investors have decided that consumer fintech trading businesses are not SaaS companies. Alex explains why that matters: In a nutshell, those fintech revenues should not be valued as if they were annual recurring revenue (ARR), the main product of software-as-a-service concerns.

: After a lengthy period of experimentation, investors have decided that consumer fintech trading businesses are not SaaS companies. Alex explains why that matters: In a nutshell, those fintech revenues should not be valued as if they were annual recurring revenue (ARR), the main product of software-as-a-service concerns. OK, fine, we’ll let you open the phone you bought and own: Apple, which historically has taken a “keep your filthy mitts off our precious products” approach, is starting self-service repair for the most common iPhone fixes: battery replacements, screen restorations, and the like. The right-to-repair hackers that live somewhere deep within us are mighty pleased.

Startups and VC

It’s fundraising season for venture funds, apparently! MassMutual Ventures closed a $300 million fund to back Asian and European startups. Lightspeed India Partners announced a half-billion-dollar fund. Crypto-focused Dragonfly Capital officially announced its third fund, weighing in at $650 million.

A little less aspiration, a little more traction, please:

How to get into Y Combinator, according to YC’s Dalton Caldwell

In a conversation with Editor Greg Kumparak at TechCrunch Early Stage, YC managing director and group partner Dalton Caldwell spoke about the application process founders must navigate before they’re accepted to one of the world’s top accelerators.

“The first thing I look at when I read an application is the team. What I’m looking for is technical excellence on the team,” said Caldwell.

“Our teams that rely on trying to hire outsourced engineers or consultants or whatever to build their product tend to move much slower than folks with a technical founder,” he added. “They tend to get ripped off.”

Big Tech Inc.

Robinhood announced plans to lay off 9% of its staff just before the investing and trading service was poised to come out with its earnings. We’ll have to see what happens Thursday — and whether that sheds light on the situation.

In earnings talk, Spotify’s stats told us what we already assumed: that the controversy around having a Joe Rogan podcast did little to sway subscriber numbers, which grew 15%. Yesterday, we prepared you for the General Motors earnings, and today, we are able to share that GM has some big ambitions and some serious cash to put behind it. Stay tuned for Ford. Meanwhile, Alphabet’s earnings showed some mixed results — Google doing well, YouTube not so much, though the number of channels making $10,000 in revenue grew 40%. Not bad.

Salesforce updated its low-code workflow tool, Salesforce Flow, which Ron described as “a bold attempt to pull together all of the pieces in the Salesforce arsenal in a more coherent fashion, using a popular tool that has been around since 2019 to do the job.”

Twitter news continues, from what happened at the company’s all-hands meeting to Devin’s opinion piece to how much Elon Musk and Twitter will have to pay each other should the deal fizzle. Follower counts on high-profile accounts fluctuated all over the place, with Twitter saying the undulations were mostly organic. Alex and Amanda came together to chat about all things Elon Musk and Twitter for the latest Equity podcast. We also have the skinny on Musk’s attempt to end an SEC settlement regarding Tesla tweets.

