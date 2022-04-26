Win the TC Sessions: Climate student pitch-off and go to Disrupt 2022 on our dime

Here’s a fantastic opportunity for all university-level, student-led climate startups determined to alter the course of climate change. Buy a student pass to TC Sessions: Climate and The Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals — on June 14 in Berkeley, California — and you’re eligible to apply to the TechCrunch Student Pitch Competition.

TechCrunch wants to invite the best student-led climate startups to TC Disrupt 2022, our three-day flagship event on October 18-20. To that end, the pitch competition winners — we’ll select two — will each receive a free pass to Disrupt and a three-night stay in a San Francisco hotel.

The application process is simple, but it’s time sensitive. This is no time to procrastinate. Here’s what you need to know to apply.

Buy a student pass to TC Sessions: Climate 2022. Moments later, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a link to the student pitch competition application. Record a 60-second video of your pitch, answer a few questions about your startup and submit your video.

You must submit your pitch video and application no later than May 30. TechCrunch will review all submitted video pitches and notify the two winners on June 6.

What else can you expect from TC Sessions: Climate? Funding is heating up almost as fast as the planet. Climate tech startups received more than $40 billion from investors last year, and you’ll hear from leading VCs about what they’re investing in, current trends and where they see climate tech growth opportunities.

Expand your network using our AI-powered networking platform, CrunchMatch. It makes connecting with the people who align with your business goals quick and painless. Line up live or online meetings with founders, pitch investors, connect with hiring managers or meet up with other students. CrunchMatch is a smart, targeted and efficient way to maximize your time at TC Climate.

Don’t miss the expo floor where dozens of early-stage startups will showcase the latest climate tech. Get hands-on in the demo area for a lab-to-table experience. Sample a variety of synthetic and lab-grown foods and then settle in to watch demos of the latest in green building techniques.

Buy a student pass to TC Sessions: Climate, apply to the TechCrunch 2022 Student Pitch Competition by May 30, and you might win a Disrupt 2022 pass and a three-night hotel stay in San Francisco. Best of all, you’ll walk away with actionable advice, an expanded network and a clearer vision for your startup journey. We can’t wait to see you there!

