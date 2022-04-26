The Roku Channel signs multiyear deal with Lionsgate Films to stream free movies

The Roku Channel and Lionsgate Films announced today that the two companies have signed a multi-year theatrical output deal, beginning with the studio’s 2022 theatrical releases. Under the terms of the agreement, The Roku Channel — Roku’s free streaming hub on its devices and TVs — will receive two separate windows for each film it streams. The first window will provide exclusive rights to Lionsgate’s film slate immediately following its first window on STARZ.

Roku subscribers will be able to freely stream upcoming Lionsgate blockbusters starting with the studio’s 2022 theatrical releases. These include “John Wick 4,” “Borderlands,” “Expendables 4,” “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” and more. This is the first-ever time that these titles will be available for free.

Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming, Roku, said,

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with our longstanding partner Lionsgate to provide our audience with exclusive first-time, free access to Lionsgate’s theatrical slate. This innovative approach creates value for both parties, and most importantly provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window.”

As of the end of 2021, Roku reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. Its earnings results for the first quarter of 2022 will be released this Thursday, April 28.

Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer said,

“This agreement affirms the great demand for first-run studio movies across a broad array of platforms. This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs.”

TechCrunch asked Roku for the total amount of titles that will be added to the free streaming service. The spokesperson was unable to provide this number.