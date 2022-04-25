What will Elon actually do if he buys Twitter?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Every Monday, Grace and Alex scour the news and record notes on what’s going on to kick off the week.

Stocks are down, and cryptos are not looking too impressive as the world gears up for a packed week of mega-tech earnings.

The Twitter-Elon Musk deal could happen soon? As soon as today? It appears that after Musk dropped a filing indicating that he actually had the funds to make the deal, talks shook loose. What’s ahead? I have precisely and exactly no idea.

Hopin is perhaps enduring some turbulence, per the FT. The company, once riding a torrid wave of market demand, is seeing its business molt into a more steady form. That meant layoffs earlier in the year, and a decline in its share price on secondary exchanges.

Startups! From the startup-realm this morning, new rounds for Zenda and Rooser. Not Rooster, mind, just Rooser.

And there’s a general climate of fear out there, which won’t do much for market sentiment. Alas, 2022 is not 2021 when it comes to investor excitement.

