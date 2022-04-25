Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk “is the singular solution I trust”

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter and current Block Head, has weighed on how he feels about Elon Musk buying Twitter. In a tweet thread that starts out with a link to Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place,” Dorsey said that “in principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Earlier in the thread, he said that “Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness.” A good part of that “global consciousness” has been wondering over the past month whether or not Musk will actually buy the company. Before confirmation came yesterday, there was a time (i.e. a couple weeks ago), when it seemed like a farfetched idea.

Musk bought 9.2% of Twitter on April 4. Then 10 days later, he offered to buy Twitter for $42 billion, which was turned down the following day. But reports emerged on Monday that Twitter was close to a deal with Musk, and the company announced officially that it had accepted a $44 billion acquisition offer from Musk yesterday.

If you’re having trouble keeping track of the fast-moving developments in this saga, check out TechCrunch’s timeline.