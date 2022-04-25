Building and scaling a successful mobility startup can require a jaw-dropping amount of capital, and early-stage startup founders stepping into that high-priced arena need a clear-eyed understanding of existing and overlooked opportunities, saturated markets and the trends driving them.

That's why we're thrilled to announce that Yoon Choi, co-founder and partner at Muirwoods Ventures, Mar Hershenson, co-founder and managing partner at Pear VC and Gabriel Scheer, director of innovation, focused on mobility and energy, at Elemental Excelerator will join us for a panel discussion at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 on May 18 and May 19 in San Mateo, California.

What can you expect from this wide-ranging discussion? These early-stage investors will address the hottest trends, including urban air mobility, traffic management, auto fintech and EV infrastructure, and whether founders can still find opportunity in AVs, an industry that has undergone massive consolidation in the past two years.

We’ll also ask them about how to get the attention of investors, what they look for in a founder and which areas within mobility are ripe for disruption. All three panelists bring extensive knowledge and unique perspectives, and we can’t wait to get the conversation started.

As co-founder and partner at Muirwoods Ventures, Yoon Choi counts Ampup, Civil Maps and Kodiak Robotics among her many notable deals. Before Muirwoods, Choi spent 18 years as a venture investor and strategic partner to many Silicon Valley startups and founders.

Choi also founded Forest Ventures, a seed fund focused on the automotive sector, and she served as an investment director at SAIC Capital, a leader in China’s automotive industry. Prior to SAIC, she led the Corporate Venture Group at Maxim Integrated, where she oversaw strategic technology acquisitions and venture investments. Earlier in her career, Choi was a founding member at Samsung Ventures.

Mar Hershenson is co-founder and managing partner at Pear VC, a seed-stage investment firm in Palo Alto. She backs companies like Guardant Health, DoorDash, Gusto and Branch. She has her doctorate in electrical engineering from Stanford University, taught Stanford’s Analog Circuit Design course for more than a decade and now teaches entrepreneurship at the university’s engineering school.

A three-time startup co-founder (Barcelona Design, Sabio Labs and Revel Touch), Hershenson has received many awards, including the renowned T35 Young Innovator Award by MIT (for her technical work) and the prestigious Marie R. Pistilli Women in Engineering Achievement Award (for her work in entrepreneurship). She is also a founding member of All Raise and the Equity Summit.

Gabriel Scheer, the director of Innovation, leads the mobility and energy portfolio for Elemental Excelerator, a Hawaii-based climate tech accelerator founded in 2009. His portfolio includes more than 70 companies such as Chargetrip, eMotorWerks, RideScout and Xos Trucks.

Prior to joining Elemental, Scheer was on Lime’s founding team, where he spent three years working on government relations, data policy and transit partnerships globally. Scheer also worked and consulted for Chariot, Zipcar, Superpedestrian and Spin.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from these expert early-stage startup investors about the hottest mobility trends, market disruption opportunities, insider tips on catching investor attention and more.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 breaks through the hype and goes beyond the headlines to discover how merging technology and transportation will affect a broad swath of industries, cities and the people who work and live in them.