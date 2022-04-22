Twitter is testing a ‘CC’ button that will let you turn video captions on or off

Twitter announced today that it’s beginning to test a “CC” button that will let users turn video captions on or off. The feature is rolling out to some iOS users and will be coming to Android users soon, Twitter notes. A video posted by the social media shows that the CC button will appear in the top-right corner of a video that has captions available.

“Video captions or no captions, it’s now easier to choose for some of you on iOS, and soon on Android,” the company said in a tweet. “On videos that have captions available, we’re testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new ‘CC’ button.”

Video captions or no captions, it’s now easier to choose for some of you on iOS, and soon on Android. On videos that have captions available, we’re testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new “CC” button. pic.twitter.com/Q2Q2Wmr78U — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 22, 2022

Twitter rolled out auto-generated captions on videos last December to make videos more accessible for deaf and hard-of-hearing users. Auto captions are available on web, iOS and Android in more than 30 languages, including English, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Thai, Chinese, Hindi and many more.

Today’s announcement comes as Twitter recently launched improved alt text accessibility features globally. Images with alt text will now contain an “ALT” badge in the corner of the image. When you hover over the badge, you’ll see the user-generated image description.

Twitter has been testing numerous features over the past few months. Most recently, the company has been spotted working on a feature that would allow users to set a status on their profiles and tweets. It appears that users would not only have the option to set a profile-level status, but also be able to set a status for a specific tweet. It’s currently unknown if users would only be able to select pre-set statuses or if they would have the option to create custom ones.