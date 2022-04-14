TuneIn brings its paid subscription service to all Amazon Alexa-enabled devices

TuneIn announced today that it’s bringing its TuneIn Premium subscription service to all Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. Users can now access TuneIn Premium content, which includes live sports, commercial-free news, commercial-free music, from their Alexa-enabled devices. You’ll be able to listen to MLB, NHL and college sports games by saying “Alexa, listen to sports.”

Users have been able to listen to TuneIn’s regular content on Alexa-enabled devices for several years now, so the addition of the company’s premium service to the devices is a welcome expansion.

TuneIn Premium costs $9.99 per month, but Amazon and TuneIn are offering new users a free three-month trial. Along with live broadcasts of NFL, NHL, and college football and basketball games, TuneIn Premium comes with more than 600 commercial-free music stations and a banner ad-free experience. The subscription service is currently available in more than 100 countries.

In a press release, TuneIn CEO Richard Stern said today’s announcement is just one of the “many developments” the company has planned in its product pipeline in the smart home device space.

“TuneIn aims to be anywhere listening is occurring. In launching TuneIn Premium on Alexa, we deliver on this mission and enable TuneIn and Alexa customers easy access to an expansive catalog of premium content to stay well informed and entertained,” said Stern. “This is just one of the many developments we have in our product pipeline in the smart home device space as we look ahead. Through this collaboration with Alexa, listeners can easily listen to their favorite TuneIn Premium shows and stations with a simple voice command.”