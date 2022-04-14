As post-covid food distribution digitizes, Cerve raises $2M for wholesaler platform

As we found during the pandemic, food and beverage distribution is critical, but most food wholesalers’ sales remain manually operated.

Post-covid, food wholesalers are fast digitizing their operations, but many still rely on legacy backend systems.

Addressing this, Cerve, a Sweden-based food-tech startup, has raised a $2 million seed round for its infrastructure platform that claims to automate wholesalers’ sales operations. It does this by integrating into a wholesaler’s ERP providing a more tailored experience to buyers.

The financing round was led by Orkla Ventures, with MP Pensjon and nFront Ventures also joining the cap table.

Daniel Holth Larsen, lead investor from Orkla Ventures added: “Cerve hits the nail on the head with its proven value proposition and has the potential to truly change behaviors in B2B food industries. We look forward to supporting the team on their journey.”