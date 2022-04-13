Attending TechCrunch Early Stage? Submit your pitch deck now!

TechCrunch Early Stage starts tomorrow, Thursday April 14, and we’re thrilled to be back in person. This is our first in-person event in two years, and the show’s lineup is spectacular. Join us. There are still tickets available.

If you’re attending, please submit your pitch deck for review by Emergence Capital’s Lotti Siniscalco. An enticing pitch is foundational to a startup’s chance of successful fundraising. Pair that with a well-constructed pitch deck and you’re off to the races. In this interactive session, Siniscalco will look through real startup pitch decks submitted by the audience to share what sings, what doesn’t, and why.

The Pitch Deck Teardown session takes place at 10:50 AM PDT on Thursday, April 14.

It’s one of our event’s most popular sessions, so please submit your deck at this link as early as possible. Time is limited, and we’ll do our best to review as many decks as possible during the 40 minute session.

Please note, this event and session is only available in person, and there is not a video stream for remote participation.