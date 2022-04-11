DoorDash launches a discounted ‘DashPass’ subscription plan for college students

DoorDash is introducing a new subscription plan for college students called “DashPass for Students,” the company announced on Monday. The membership costs $4.99 per month, which is half the price of a standard monthly DashPass subscription. You can also choose the Annual Student Plan option for $48 a year.

The new subscription tier comes with unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders above $12 and 5% DoorDash credits back on pickup orders from eligible restaurants. It also includes members-only promos and exclusive menu items.

The company first launched its “DashPass” subscription, which costs $9.99 per month, back in 2018. Today’s launch builds on the current offering and is available to all undergraduate and graduate students at accredited colleges and universities in the United States. If you’re a student and currently don’t have a DashPass membership, you can get a free 30-day trial when signing up for the new student subscription option.

“With the launch of DashPass for Students, we’re excited to change the game for students with a plan that’s designed specifically for them and provides access to everything from late night study snacks and grocery items to school supplies and dorm essentials,” said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, DoorDash’s chief marketing officer, in a statement.

The launch comes as DoorDash recently confirmed to TechCrunch that it’s testing a new feature called “Return a Package” that allows customers to use the service to return packages to the nearest post office, UPS or FedEx location. The feature is part of a small beta test and is not yet widely available, DoorDash said, and declined to share which markets are offering the option.