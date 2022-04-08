Apply to pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Mobility

TC Sessions: Mobility is back… in person! TechCrunch Editorial is on the hunt for six early stage startups to feature in a pitch-off on the Main Stage. On May 18-20, the industry’s brightest entrepreneurs will take the stage in front of a live audience and a panel of industry experts, pitching revolutionary technologies. Founders – you have what it takes. Get in the driver’s seat and head to the starting line – apply here.
This is a star-studded event. Founders will be on the same stage as Waymo co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov, Zoox co-founder Jesse Levinson, Joby Aviation’s Bonny Simi and more.
What are the qualifications to participate in Mobility Startup Pitch-Off? It’s simple:
- Is an early-stage startup
- Has a minimally viable product
- Focuses on tech impacting various aspect of mobility: AI, robotics, 5G, SaaS, climate tech, VITAL crafts, fueling, data processing, autonomous vehicle, transportation, logistics, infrastructure, even material science
- Incorporated anywhere
In addition to the opportunity to pitch, you’ll get training with TC’s Startup Battlefield Editor, two complimentary passes to the entire TC Sessions: Mobility event and an invitation to showcase on the Disrupt San Francisco 2022 show floor. The deadline to apply is April 21.