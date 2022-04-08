Apply to pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Mobility

TC Sessions: Mobility is back… in person! TechCrunch Editorial is on the hunt for six early stage startups to feature in a pitch-off on the Main Stage. On May 18-20, the industry’s brightest entrepreneurs will take the stage in front of a live audience and a panel of industry experts, pitching revolutionary technologies. Founders – you have what it takes. Get in the driver’s seat and head to the starting line – apply here.

This is a star-studded event. Founders will be on the same stage as Waymo co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov, Zoox co-founder Jesse Levinson, Joby Aviation’s Bonny Simi and more.

What are the qualifications to participate in Mobility Startup Pitch-Off? It’s simple:

Is an early-stage startup

Has a minimally viable product

Focuses on tech impacting various aspect of mobility: AI, robotics, 5G, SaaS, climate tech, VITAL crafts, fueling, data processing, autonomous vehicle, transportation, logistics, infrastructure, even material science

Incorporated anywhere

In addition to the opportunity to pitch, you’ll get training with TC’s Startup Battlefield Editor, two complimentary passes to the entire TC Sessions: Mobility event and an invitation to showcase on the Disrupt San Francisco 2022 show floor. The deadline to apply is April 21.